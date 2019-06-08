Memorial service marks 18 years since fatal stabbing rampage at Ikeda school

A memorial service was held Saturday in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, for victims of a stabbing rampage at an elementary school that claimed eight pupils' lives 18 years ago.

About 1,400 students, parents, teachers and local education board officials attended the service. A bell sounded and a moment of silence was observed.

The school principal said that even though 18 years have passed, “we must never forget the events of that day.” He said the school will do everything it can to ensure the safety of children in its care.

Mamoru Takuma, then 37, entered the school grounds and fatally stabbed seven girls and a boy and injured 15 others, including two teachers on the morning of June 8, 2001.

The attack prompted the school to strengthen security measures such as installation of security cameras and ID checks for visitors.

Takuma was sentenced to death in 2003 and executed in September 2004. He had said that he committed the crime because he wanted to be executed.

