Children and their families attend a memorial services at Ikeda Elementary School in Osaka Prefecture on Saturday. Image: KYODO
crime

Memorial service marks 23 years since fatal stabbing rampage at Ikeda school

IKEDA, Osaka

A memorial service was held Saturday to mark the 23rd anniversary of a stabbing rampage at an elementary school in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, that left eight children dead.

About 770 bereaved relatives, teachers and students attended the ceremony at Ikeda Elementary School to remember the tragedy and pledge to keep the school safe. The eight bells in a small monument, on which the names of the eight people who died are engraved, were rung, and everyone observed a moment of silence.

The eight -- seven girls in second grade and a boy in first grade -- were fatally stabbed, while 15 others, including two teachers, were injured on June 8, 2001, by Mamoru Takuma. He was sentenced to death in 2003 and executed in September 2004. At his trial, he said that he committed the crime because he wanted to be executed.

The rampage led many schools in Japan to step up security such as locking gates and installing surveillance cameras.

At the service, school principal Takumi Sanada, who was the sixth-grade teacher at the time, said, "Twenty-three years have passed since the incident. We use this day as an opportunity to reflect on the incident and make improvements so that our school safety efforts do not become a mere formality, and that our school is a safe and secure place to learn," NHK reported.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

