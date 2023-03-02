Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mentally disabled man in his 40s arrested after bodies of parents found at home

TOKUSHIMA

Police in Awa, Tokushima Prefecture, have arrested a mentally disabled man in his 40s after the bodies of his parents, both in their 80s, were found at their home.

According to police, the bodies were found by the suspect’s younger brother when he came over for a visit on Wednesday afternoon, Kyodo News reported. He found his mother’s body and contacted the city welfare office which notified police.

When police arrived, they also found the father’s body wrapped in a blanket and futon. Police said he had a deep gash in his head. There were no signs of external injury on the mother’s body which was lying on her side on a futon.

Police said autopsies will be conducted on both bodies to determine the cause of death. 

During voluntary questioning, the suspect hinted that he had killed his parents, police said.

