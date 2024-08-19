Mexican man found stranded on Senkaku Islands referred to prosecutors

A Mexican man was referred to prosecutors on Monday after being found stranded on one of the islets that make up the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

According to the regional coast guard headquarters overseeing waters around Okinawa Prefecture, a patrol boat found the man waving them down on Uotsuri Island on Friday afternoon. He was rescued by a helicopter and taken to a hospital on Ishigaki Island.

The man is suspected of violating Japan's immigration law by allegedly attempting to leave the country without following proper procedures. The regional coast guard headquarters has not clarified whether the man has admitted to the allegation.

At one point, the man ventured outside Japan's territorial waters but was later cast ashore on Uotsuri Island. He is believed to have been traveling to Taiwan by canoe.

The Senkakus are a group of uninhabited islets that China claims and calls Diaoyu. Tensions linger over the islets, with Chinese coast guard vessels repeatedly entering Japanese territorial waters around the islets.

