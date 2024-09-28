Michelin-starred Kobayashi's Paris home broken into; wife badly injured

Three men broke into the home of Michelin-starred owner-chef Kei Kobayashi in Paris and assaulted his wife, causing her severe injuries, his management office said Saturday.

Kobayashi, the first Asian to earn a three-star rating from the Michelin Guide, was on a business trip at the time of the attack on Thursday morning, the office said, adding the three men fled the scene.

Kobayashi's wife was beaten by the men after trying to prevent them from entering. She sustained injuries that will require two months for a full recovery. A neighbor who heard the disturbance alerted the police, the office said.

There have been a series of robberies targeting the homes of celebrities in Paris, the office said. Kobayashi's French restaurant Kei in Paris earned the three-star rating in the 2020 French edition of the Michelin Guide.

