Mie police detect sleeping pills in man’s corpse; his wife and lover suspected of murder

Fujiko Yokoyama, left, and Mao Ueyama, right, were arrested on charges of abandoning the body of Yokoyama's husband, Yoshiki, who was found murdered on May 13, 2018.

An ongoing investigation of a 45-year-old woman and her 29-year-old boyfriend, who were recently arrested on charges of abandoning the body of the woman’s 25-year-old husband earlier this year, is likely to take a new turn after police revealed that sleeping pills were detected in her husband’s corpse.

Fujiko Yokoyama, a bar owner, and her lover Mao Ueyama, a company employee, both from Mie, were detained earlier this month on charges of abandoning the body of Yoshiki Yokoyama, Fujiko’s husband and Ueyama's acquaintance in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture. Yoshiki’s body was found in the backseat of his van that was parked in front of his residence on May 13. The body had an electrical cord wrapped tightly around his neck, police said, later determining that the cause of death was strangulation.

Fujiko had initially told police that on the day her husband was murdered, she was working until early in the morning at her bar and that he had been drinking there as well before heading elsewhere. She left the bar at around 5:15 in the morning and the two were talking on the phone, and Yoshiki told her that we would be returning home shortly — only he never really did.

However, according to the police investigation, Yoshiki’s time of death was determined to be earlier than the time the two were supposedly having their phone conversation. Surveillance cameras at a store near Fujiko’s bar show two people carrying something visibly heavy around 5 a.m. on that day and leaving, with one of them getting in the same van Yoshiki was later found dead in.

Fujiko and her lover were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of abandoning the body. Ueyama is believed to have driven the van with Yoshiki’s body inside to the place he was later found. The recent discovery that Yoshiki’s system contained sleeping pills, which he had no prescription for, have led police to believe that the two had plotted and executed the murder, following which, they dumped the body.

According to police, Fujiko and Yoshiki got married five years ago, but starting this year, Fujiko began dating Ueyama, who was a distant friend of Yoshiki’s and a regular customer at Fujiko’s bar. Several days before Yoshiki was found dead, the two were apparently discussing a divorce, which, according to sources close to the case, Yoshiki was against.

This was Fujiko’s fifth marriage. She met Yoshiki through her son of an earlier marriage who is also 25 years old. The two had been close friends.

