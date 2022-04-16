Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Missing 86-year-old woman found dead in Kagoshima mountain forest

0 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

Police in Kagoshima said Friday they are treating the death of an 86-year-old woman whose body was found in a mountain forest as suspicious.

According to police, Kyoko Fukuyama, who lived alone, was reported missing by her family on the morning of April 13. Her relatives had called her on the night of April 12 and there was on answer. When they visited her home the next morning and she was absent, they contacted police.

Fukuyama’s body was found at the bottom of a six-meter-high cliff in the forest at around 4 p.m. the same day, Kyodo News reported. Police said an autopsy showed Fukuyama died due to post-traumatic shock and that her injuries may have been inflicted before she fell or was pushed off the cliff.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

