crime

Missing husband hinted at killing wife, police say

2 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Shizuoka Prefectural Police are looking for the husband of a 65-year-old woman who was found dead in their apartment in Numazu City on Tuesday.

Police identified the dead woman as Yoko Ichikawa, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to police, Ichikawa’s husband, who is in his 60s, phoned a male acquaintance at around 3:30 p.m. and hinted at murdering his wife.

The friend called police who went to the apartment which was locked. After breaking in, they found the body. Police said there was no evidence of a struggle and no external signs of injury on the body.

Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death. They also said Ichikawa has not been heard from since his phone call to his friend.

2 Comments
Another story of another Japanese marriage ending under sad circumstances.

The husband calls an ‘acquaintance’ and ‘hints’ at having murdered his wife, then goes missing. A locked apartment and no evidence of a prior struggle or external injuries to the body.

Presumably, more details to come once the husband’s located.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How do you "hint" at murder?

"So, yeah, I may have, you know, can't be 100% certain, but, yeah, might have killed her like".

1 ( +1 / -0 )

