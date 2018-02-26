Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Reporters gather Monday in a mountainous area in Shimamoto, Osaka Prefecture, where severed body parts were found after police discovered a severed human head during a search for a missing Japanese woman last seen with an American man. Photo: KYODO
crime

Missing woman probe leads to more severed body parts being found in Kyoto, Osaka

15 Comments
KOBE

Severed arms and legs and a torso were found in mountainous areas in Kyoto and Osaka on Monday after police discovered a human head during a search for a missing Japanese woman last seen with an American tourist.

The police found the body parts in Shimamoto, Osaka Prefecture and Kyoto's Yamashina Ward based on information provided by the man, Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar, 26, who was arrested Thursday in connection with the case.

The torso was found on the ground and the arms covered with soil at the same location in Shimamoto. Both legs were found in Yamashina. There were no traces of wounds besides the cuts made to sever the body parts. No clothes or any other belongings of the woman have yet been found.

The U.S. national, who entered Japan in late January, was the last person seen with the 27-year-old woman from Sanda, Hyogo Prefecture. He has admitted to disposing of her body, according to the police. The head was found in a suitcase at a lodging facility in Osaka on Saturday.

The police are set to serve a fresh arrest warrant on the man for the disposal and damaging of a body. He was first taken into custody over suspected imprisonment of the woman.

He is believed to have stayed in a number of condos rented to tourists since arriving in Japan.

Video footage taken by a surveillance camera at one such condominium in Osaka's Higashinari Ward showed the man and the missing woman entering the building.

She was not seen in subsequent footage, but he was seen repeatedly going in and out of the building alone with a travel bag, according to investigative sources.

A large amount of air freshener had been used in the condominium but no traces of blood have been found in the bathroom or elsewhere, the sources said.

He had taken several other women to the same condominium, but the police have already confirmed the safety of all of them.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

15 Comments
Login to comment

Wtf is going on?

8 ( +8 / -0 )

More sick and twisted people... two stories like this on the same day...

6 ( +6 / -0 )

He could have at least buried the whole body in one place so at least there's some closure for the family

0 ( +2 / -2 )

How awful.

It reminds me of the murder of the Black Dalia and the Cleveland Torso murderer. Not to mention the other poor woman who was also killed and dismembered.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Another one? Ugh, how some people can kill let alone chop a body to pieces is beyond me.

The U.S. national, who entered Japan in late January,

Only a month in Japan and already 1 victim? Perhaps the US police should do a background check into his hometown for missing people, good chance this is not his first victim.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

The news is not clear but I'm assuming it was an Air BnB apartment. However, the news did say that the property was not registered with the city as is required by law. I have a feeling that the many many places that are renting out rooms "under the radar" are soon going to be getting serious pressure from authorities.

This is more about the lack of safety that dating apps provide but I think it's Air BnB, and those who rent rooms out on it, that are going to take heat.

Often, it seems that it takes something like this to happen before action is taken in Japan.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I think I’ve said this before but quite some time ago. As grotesque as it is, I think in many cases the dismembering of bodies by the murderer is more of a practical matter. If the culprit feels they cannot leave the body where it is, but lacks s vehicle to transport it, or a garden to bury it in, cutting it up and carrying the parts in a bag or suitcase in several trips to another or more locations is one solution. This guy they were saying took trips by train and all locations are near stations.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@Miyako. You can’t blame Airbnb on an American psycho. Airbnb is very safe as you need to have a profile. Hotels and love hotels don’t require any background checks.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

His mother from New York, where he lived.

“My son’s dream was to marry a Japanese woman,” said the mother of Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar "I don't know how he could do this."

5 ( +5 / -0 )

He had taken several other women to the same condominium, but the police have already confirmed the safety of all of them.

That is a relief - very lucky escapes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Get the sob off the streets. Sicko.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Call me old fashioned but these deai sites and pick up apps are a bit on the creepy side. You can understand people going to singles bars and events etc but this straight to date with someone you’ve picked out of a photo line is a big jump of trust. Didn’t work out for this poor lass too well. If I had a daughter I’d be talking to her as much as possible to make sure she doesn’t end up going out and meeting some hairy palmed psychopath.

Ya wanna stick to introductions, pubs and clubs folks.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

> He could have at least buried the whole body in one place so at least there's some closure for the family

You expect a man that dismembers a body to have respect when it comes to burial?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A mid-evil Japanese style execution befits the individual if found Guilty. Like witches/warlocks of old who’s heads had to be removed to kill the evil spirits from reclaiming the deceassb

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Correction: Reclaiming the recesses body and contiuing to dread its Evil.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

