Miura's lawyer working to prevent transfer to California

Mar. 10 09:27 am JST

SAIPAN -- The chief lawyer of Kazuyoshi Miura, who has been detained in Saipan over the 1981 shooting of his wife in Los Angeles, said Sunday he will take possible measures early this week to prevent Miura's transfer to California.

Gov Benigno Fitial of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is expected to sign documents ordering the transfer soon, but lawyer Bruce Berline told reporters Sunday he will seek the injunction of the signing as well as habeas corpus on behalf of Miura, 60. Berline also said he will take further steps in consultation with another lawyer Mark Geragos, who will work in Los Angeles to nullify the arrest warrant of Miura issued in 1988.

