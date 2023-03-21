Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Model Jessica Michibata, friend arrested over MDMA possession

TOKYO

Fashion model Jessica Michibata and a male friend have been arrested at a hotel in Tokyo on suspicion of possessing the synthetic drug MDMA, police said.

Michibata, 38, and her friend, who is in his 40s, were arrested on Sunday night, Kyodo News reported. They were staying at the hotel in Roppongi where the package was delivered to them.

Police said customs officers at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture found the stimulants in 15 capsules inside the package which was sent from the United States. The package was addressed to Michibata's companion, believed to be her boyfriend. Police arrested the couple after the package was delivered to their room.

Police said Michibata has denied the charge and quoted her as saying she doesn't know anything about the stimulants.

Born in Fukui to a Japanese mother and Argentinean father who is half-Spanish, half-Italian, Michibata has been working in the United States and was on a visit to Japan.

