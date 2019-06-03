Moped rider injured by air hose stretched across road

A 46-year-old man riding a moped along a road in Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, was knocked to the ground after he hit an air hose stretched across the road on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:50 a.m. in Chuo Ward. The blue air hose, which is one inch in diameter and used to to inflate tires, belongs to an auto-repair facility on one side of the road, Sankei Shimbun reported. It was outside the repair shop and wrapped around a reel, which allowed anyone to pull the hose out for use. Police said it had been stretched across the six-meter-wide road at a height of 70 cms and attached to a signpost on the other side.

The victim, who is a company employee, told police he noticed the air hose at the last minute but was unable to apply the moped’s brake in time. Police said he suffered minor injuries to his face.

Police said whoever stretched the hose across the road faces a charge of attempted murder and added they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the person or persons responsible.

© Japan Today