More than 20 Japanese detained in Cambodia over fraud allegations

More than 20 Japanese have been detained by Cambodian authorities for allegedly committing fraud using an apartment in Phnom Penh as their hub, investigative sources said Tuesday.

The move came after the Japanese Embassy in Cambodia passed on information to local authorities about the existence of Japanese involved in online fraud, according to the sources.

There have been a series of cases in which Japanese scam groups were found using Southeast Asian nations as hideouts. In April, Cambodian authorities deported 19 Japanese over their alleged involvement in phone scams, and they were arrested once back in Japan.

In the latest case, local authorities raided a facility in the Cambodian capital Monday night and found a number of Japanese and a few Vietnamese nationals there. Some fled the scene.

The authorities have also confiscated cell phones, laptops and some documents.

Like previous cases, the Japanese suspects will likely be deported.

