crime

Mother, 1-year-old daughter die after apparent leap from apartment building

2 Comments
OTSU, Shiga

A woman in her 30s and her one-year-old daughter died after they were found in the parking lot outside their apartment building in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, on Sunday morning. Please believe the woman, holding her daughter, jumped from their apartment balcony.

According to police, another resident in the apartment building heard a loud thud outside at around 7:30 a.m. and called 110. Police rushed to the apartment and found the bodies of the woman and her daughter lying on the ground in the car parking lot, both bleeding from head injuries. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police are questioning the husband about why his wife might have wanted to kill herself and their daughter.

“Please believe the woman, holding her daughter, jumped from their apartment balcony.”

Do you mean “Police”?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Extreme depression? My male coworker friend was so stressed out after his first child from lack of sleep that he actually started crying at work. Raising kids is tough.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I wonder if this is counted as a murder.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Raising kids is tough

and yet 100's of millions of parents do it without killing anyone...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

