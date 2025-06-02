Mother, 2 daughters stabbed to death at home; father found dead under pedestrian bridge

Four members of a family were found dead in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged two and one, were found stabbed to death in their apartment at around 8 a.m., NTV reported. All had stab wounds in their abdomens, and a blood-stained knife was on a side table near the foot of the bed.

A jogger spotted the body of a 26-year-old man, who was the woman’s husband, under a pedestrian bridge at around 6:30 a.m. about one kilometer from the apartment building, and called police. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police found the three bodies of his family when they visited the address listed on his driver's license.

Police said a suicide note was left in the apartment, and they believe the man killed his wife and daughters while they slept, and then jumped to his death from the pedestrian bridge. His bicycle was on the bridge.

