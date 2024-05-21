 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Mother, 2-week-old son found dead in suspected murder-suicide

3 Comments
OSAKA

A 31-year-old woman and her two-week-old son died after being found unconscious in a three-story house in Neyagawa City, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday, in what police suspect was a murder-suicide.

According to police, Yukiko Tasaki, a resident of Kyoto City’s Minami Ward, was found unconscious with her son, Shu, at around 12:20 a.m. at her parents’ home, Sankei Shimbun reported. Tasaki and her son had been visiting her parents since May 13.

Police said Tasaki’s father found her hanging from a power cord tied to the railing of a bunk bed in a room on the third floor of the house. Shu was lying on the bottom bunk. Police did not reveal how the infant died.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
OMG! When does it stop?

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Nine months to arrive only to be murdered in 336 hours. Think about that.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

OMG! When does it stop?

That is a curious question. When does what stop? The human condition? Suicides? News reporting on suicides? I reckon "never" to any of those.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Here we go again... another daily mother-killing-child-then-self (usually failing the latter) article.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

“Yikes!” Can’t hear “murder-suicide” without recalling Anthony Jeselnik’s take on the topic.

https://youtu.be/lqGLdq0KJCE?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

