Mother, 2-week-old son found dead in suspected murder-suicide

A 31-year-old woman and her two-week-old son died after being found unconscious in a three-story house in Neyagawa City, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday, in what police suspect was a murder-suicide.
According to police, Yukiko Tasaki, a resident of Kyoto City’s Minami Ward, was found unconscious with her son, Shu, at around 12:20 a.m. at her parents’ home, Sankei Shimbun reported. Tasaki and her son had been visiting her parents since May 13.
Police said Tasaki’s father found her hanging from a power cord tied to the railing of a bunk bed in a room on the third floor of the house. Shu was lying on the bottom bunk. Police did not reveal how the infant died.© Japan Today
Michael Machida
OMG! When does it stop?
Protestant
Nine months to arrive only to be murdered in 336 hours. Think about that.
/dev/random
That is a curious question. When does what stop? The human condition? Suicides? News reporting on suicides? I reckon "never" to any of those.
smithinjapan
Here we go again... another daily mother-killing-child-then-self (usually failing the latter) article.
Asiaman7
“Yikes!” Can’t hear “murder-suicide” without recalling Anthony Jeselnik’s take on the topic.
—
https://youtu.be/lqGLdq0KJCE?