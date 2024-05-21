Mother, 2-week-old son found dead in suspected murder-suicide

A 31-year-old woman and her two-week-old son died after being found unconscious in a three-story house in Neyagawa City, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday, in what police suspect was a murder-suicide.

According to police, Yukiko Tasaki, a resident of Kyoto City’s Minami Ward, was found unconscious with her son, Shu, at around 12:20 a.m. at her parents’ home, Sankei Shimbun reported. Tasaki and her son had been visiting her parents since May 13.

Police said Tasaki’s father found her hanging from a power cord tied to the railing of a bunk bed in a room on the third floor of the house. Shu was lying on the bottom bunk. Police did not reveal how the infant died.

© Japan Today