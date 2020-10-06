Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother, 2 young children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward found two children stabbed to death and their mother also dead after apparently having hanged herself in what they believe was a double murder-suicide.

Police said the children’s father, who was living apart from his wife and children, called 119 at around 10:20 a.m. Monday and said he had found his 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son unconscious and bleeding from knife wounds and that his wife had hanged herself, Fuji TV reported. They were taken to hospital where they were confirmed dead.

Police said the children were found lying on a futon mattress in the bedroom. A blood-stained kitchen knife was left near them. Additionally, a note written by the mother addressed to her parents was discovered in the kitchen.

Suginami police said the woman and her husband had consulted with them in July regarding a marital dispute, but no further incidents were reported. The husband has been living separately since July.

The husband was contacted by his daughter’s elementary school when she didn’t show up on Monday morning, so he went to their home.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Another mother-of-the-year. I truly wish these people, if they feel there is no way out but the coward's way, would start with themselves and leave others out of it... particularly small children. What this horrible coward and monster did is unforgivable, but she gets to avoid any and all blame, pain, or consequences.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Suginami police said the woman and her husband had consulted with them in July regarding a marital dispute

DV?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

These are stressful times. I wonder if such incidents are higher this year.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

