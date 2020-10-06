Mother, 2 young children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Police in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward found two children stabbed to death and their mother also dead after apparently having hanged herself in what they believe was a double murder-suicide.

Police said the children’s father, who was living apart from his wife and children, called 119 at around 10:20 a.m. Monday and said he had found his 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son unconscious and bleeding from knife wounds and that his wife had hanged herself, Fuji TV reported. They were taken to hospital where they were confirmed dead.

Police said the children were found lying on a futon mattress in the bedroom. A blood-stained kitchen knife was left near them. Additionally, a note written by the mother addressed to her parents was discovered in the kitchen.

Suginami police said the woman and her husband had consulted with them in July regarding a marital dispute, but no further incidents were reported. The husband has been living separately since July.

The husband was contacted by his daughter’s elementary school when she didn’t show up on Monday morning, so he went to their home.

