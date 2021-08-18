Mother, 2 young children found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Nara

Police in Nara City said a mother and her two young children were found dead at their home on Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide.

The bodies of the 30-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged 3 and 1, were discovered at around 7 a.m. after the girls’ father returned home from work, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police reports, all three were already dead, with the mother collapsed in a hallway on the second floor and the children in the bathroom. Police said there were no signs of external injury on the bodies.

The woman had previously consulted with police in May about her worries concerning child-rearing.

Police said autopsies will be conducted to determine how the three died.

© Japan Today