Mother, 2 young children found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Nara

Police in Nara City said a mother and her two young children were found dead at their home on Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide.
The bodies of the 30-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged 3 and 1, were discovered at around 7 a.m. after the girls’ father returned home from work, Sankei Shimbun reported.
According to police reports, all three were already dead, with the mother collapsed in a hallway on the second floor and the children in the bathroom. Police said there were no signs of external injury on the bodies.
The woman had previously consulted with police in May about her worries concerning child-rearing.
Police said autopsies will be conducted to determine how the three died.© Japan Today
1 Comment
Login to comment
Reckless
So the dad worked all night? Mother must have been exhausted, but that is no excuse. Poor children.
Addfwyn
It sounds, sadly, like this woman was thrust into an untenable situation, and even reached out for help at least once.
Another reminder that lifescript isn't and shouldn't be for everyone, if you don't feel like you can have kids or truly want them, don't have them. It's not a choice you can back out of easily, if there is any chance you would regret it.
Honestly unless you are absolutely 100% positive you want kids, you probably shouldn't.