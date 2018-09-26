Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother, 3 children found dead in Tokyo apartment in apparent murder-suicide

TOKYO

A 36-year-old woman and her three children -- a 10-year-old daughter, 5-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter -- were found dead in their apartment in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward on Wednesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

According to police, the woman’s husband found the four bodies when he returned home from working the night shift at around 6 a.m., Fuji TV reported. All four were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said the woman had hanged herself in a closet, using an electric appliance cord. Two of the children were found in futons in the same room as their mother, while the third child was found, also in a futon, in another room. Police did not provide any information on how the children died.

Police said there were no signs that anyone had broken into the apartment located in the Hongo area.

Damn! I get so sick of reading about these kinds of events in Japan. It happens a couple of times every week! Parents killing kids. Kids killing parents. Brothers killing sisters. Sisters killing brothers. Cousins killing other family members. Does it ever end??? Kasumigaseki! We have a problem!

Yeah a country with happy people....huh?

And that is enough internet for today. for f***s sake. poor dad.

I can't even imagine what's going on in the father's thoughts right now. Why is family on family violence common in Japan? Such a thing is a sacrilegious in any right

