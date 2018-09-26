Mother, 3 children found dead in Tokyo apartment in apparent murder-suicide

A 36-year-old woman and her three children -- a 10-year-old daughter, 5-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter -- were found dead in their apartment in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward on Wednesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

According to police, the woman’s husband found the four bodies when he returned home from working the night shift at around 6 a.m., Fuji TV reported. All four were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said the woman had hanged herself in a closet, using an electric appliance cord. Two of the children were found in futons in the same room as their mother, while the third child was found, also in a futon, in another room. Police did not provide any information on how the children died.

Police said there were no signs that anyone had broken into the apartment located in the Hongo area.

