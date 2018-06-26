Mother, 3-year-old daughter knocked off bicycle by car; child remains unconscious

A 3-year-old girl was unconscious and in a serious condition on Tuesday after she and her 25-year-old mother were knocked off a bicycle by a car in Kobe.
Police have arrested the 30-year-old driver of the car, company employee Hiromasa Kaneko, on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury, Sankei Shimbun reported.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Kumiko Usui and her daughter Miyo were riding on a crossing in Nishi Ward when they were hit by the car. Usui sustained serious injuries but her condition is stable, doctors said. Her daughter Miyo has not yet regained consciousness.
Police quoted Kaneko, who was on his way to work, as saying he tried to beat the light at the crossing as it was turning from green to yellow.© Japan Today
jcapan
Translation: When the light turned yellow he accelerated, likely entering the intersection after it'd turned red, striking this poor woman and her child.
This is a remarkably common practice in Japan, one I witness every single day and I've never seen a cop ticket someone for it either, mainly b/c there's never a cop watching intersections in the first place. Of course, given this complete lack of enforcement, drivers are encouraged to interpret yellow and red lights as they see fit. In my ward of Kobe (pop. 130,000 people), I can count on one hand the number of designated places cops look for traffic violations. I've been here for 10 years and they never change.
Look both ways people, even if you've got a green light.
Bintaro
I'm always worried when I see a mother on a bicycle with her children. Helmet or not, it never seem safe to me, and that's before including the reckless drivers !
I hope to hear the girl woke up ok tomorrow.
Having been living in Japan long enough, I would say the light was turning from yellow to red. Even red to red.
papigiulio
Wait, read it again. He said that the light was turning from green to yellow, so not red yet. He could be lying of course.
If this is true, this means the woman was already crossing the street when her light was not green yet. Of course I feel sorry for her kid but if she crossed during a red signal thats her fault. Also I want to know if the kid was wearing a bicycle helmet. Tragic situation for all involved. Hope the girl pulls through.
Vince Black
Shocking.
Really hope the little one pulls through ok. And as for this salaryman scum, I hope he gets the absolute hell sued out of him
Disillusioned
Another red light runner hitting pedestrians. It's high time the cops got out of their kobans and started enforcing the law of running red lights. Better still, how about Japan introduces red light cameras, like all 'modern' countries have. Then, the cops could stay in their koban drinking coffee and giving directions to old people. It also means they could focus on building their monthly revenue at all their regular and predictable sites.
What's the bet the 3 year old wasn't wearing a helmet? Did you know it is law for children under 13 years old to wear bicycle helmets in Japan. In fact, the law was introduced in 2006, not that anybody would know because there is no penalty for it. (roll eyes)
Alex Einz
The light was red, he is a liar.. as cyclist in Tokyo I see it daily ,any crossing atleast 5 cars would pass on totally red light...
Once even managed to stop some taxi doing that and set cops on him
PTownsend
This morning in Kobe I had to step back to avoid being hit by a city bus that had run a red light. The bus was followed by a car, which might not have been able to notice the light had changed because it was tailing the bus so closely. On the way back a person driving a big, black Benz zoomed through a 'pink' light. When she saw me giving her the stinkeye, she gave me the finger.
Given how frequently I see people run red lights, I have to assume the police aren't particularly concerned about this crime.
Look both ways and count to 5.
Knock wood the little girl and her mother fully recover.
Alex Einz
Oh and I hope ( unfortunately only hope ) that the scam will be fired, jailed and end up killing himself out of shame
jcapan
Yes, if we take him at his word, you're right and if she entered before she got a green she's at least partially to blame. But a) we don't have her explanation yet and b) 'trying to beat a light' implies he sped up when it turned yellow which is not my interpretation of the law.
In addition, maybe things are different elsewhere but in Kobe I never see moms jaywalking or whatever the equivalent is on a mamachari.
Disillusioned
Really? Then why were the mother and her kid on the crossing? Of course it was red and it had been red for at least five seconds before this idiot decided to race through the intersection.