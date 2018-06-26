Mother, 3-year-old daughter knocked off bicycle by car; child remains unconscious

A 3-year-old girl was unconscious and in a serious condition on Tuesday after she and her 25-year-old mother were knocked off a bicycle by a car in Kobe.

Police have arrested the 30-year-old driver of the car, company employee Hiromasa Kaneko, on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury, Sankei Shimbun reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Kumiko Usui and her daughter Miyo were riding on a crossing in Nishi Ward when they were hit by the car. Usui sustained serious injuries but her condition is stable, doctors said. Her daughter Miyo has not yet regained consciousness.

Police quoted Kaneko, who was on his way to work, as saying he tried to beat the light at the crossing as it was turning from green to yellow.

