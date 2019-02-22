Mother, 3 young children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

A 35-year-old woman and her three children – two sons aged 10 and 9, and a 6-year-old daughter – were found dead in their home in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward on Friday night in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police said the remnants of burned charcoal briquettes were found in the same room as the bodies, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, they received a call from the woman’s husband at around 6:15 p.m. Friday, saying that he had returned home from work and found his wife and children unconscious in a third-floor room. The four were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said there were no signs of external injuries on any of the bodies and believe the mother killed her children and herself.

© Japan Today