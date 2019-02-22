Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother, 3 young children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

4 Comments
TOKYO

A 35-year-old woman and her three children – two sons aged 10 and 9, and a 6-year-old daughter – were found dead in their home in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward on Friday night in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police said the remnants of burned charcoal briquettes were found in the same room as the bodies, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, they received a call from the woman’s husband at around 6:15 p.m. Friday, saying that he had returned home from work and found his wife and children unconscious in a third-floor room. The four were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said there were no signs of external injuries on any of the bodies and believe the mother killed her children and herself.

Why take the kids with you!!!! They are not extensions of you (how NPD) people see kids.... RIP little ones, may it be a hot day in hell for "mom".

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Rest in Peace to the 3 Angels. They deserved a mother who would always protect their lives not kill them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So, should this be counted as another case of child abuse? Or, how about a mass-murder?

It must have been been quite devastating for the husband to come hone and find his family all dead. However, one has to wonder if he was part of the severe depression that lead to this mother killing herself and her three kids.

Its hard to comprehend why this happens so often in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Selfish witch, just kill yourself not others! Poor kids!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

