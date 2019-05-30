Mother, 4-year-old daughter hit by truck; driver arrested

A 36-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter were hit by a truck at an intersection in Shima, Mie Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Police said the mother, Akina Ito, was in a coma Thursday after suffering a head injury. Her daughter sustained minor injuries and is in stable condition, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The driver of the truck, Toshinori Hiraga, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on a crossing along National Route 167. The traffic light was red at the time. Hiraga was quoted by police as saying he took his eyes off the lights for a second.

