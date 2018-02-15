Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother, 8-year-old daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide

5 Comments
SAITAMA

The bodies of a 36-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter have been found in their apartment in Saitama City, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the woman’s oldest daughter found the bodies when she woke up at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. She contacted relatives who live next-door and they called police.

When police arrived at the apartment in Minami Ward, they found the 8-year-old girl bleeding from injuries to the upper part of her body. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her mother was lying dead on a futon beside her. Police did not say how she died. 

The apartment door was locked from the inside and there was no indication that the apartment had been ransacked. Police said they believe the woman killed her child and then herself.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

5 Comments
Login to comment

Just heartbreaking. Rest in Peace to the innocent little girl , with her whole life ahead of her - apparently violently killed by the person who was meant to be the most important in her world. I’ll be hugging my girls tonight and thinking of this poor girl.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

RIP little angel.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Another day, another parent/child murder-suicide. This country has problems in this department like the US does with gun massacres. Poor little girl trusted, depended on, and likely loved her mom. The psychopath mother? Nothing but an evil, selfish murderer who is hopefully rotting in hell. Some people are going to deny it, claim eight-year-delayed PND/PPD, and/or blame the husband, but ultimately that is exactly what the horrible woman was.

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

That must have been horrible for the older sister. RIP and condoleances.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I hope this is investigated properly.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Organic Lifestyle

Domestic and Imported Organic Products In-store!

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Organic Lifestyle

Shellista – 100% Natural and Safe Disinfecting Deodorant

Insight Japan Today

Be a Teacher and an Ally in your English Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Hiking

Narai-juku

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

5 Lingerie Brands In Tokyo That Go Beyond Kawaii And Frills

Savvy Tokyo