Mother, 8-year-old daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide

The bodies of a 36-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter have been found in their apartment in Saitama City, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.
According to police, the woman’s oldest daughter found the bodies when she woke up at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. She contacted relatives who live next-door and they called police.
When police arrived at the apartment in Minami Ward, they found the 8-year-old girl bleeding from injuries to the upper part of her body. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her mother was lying dead on a futon beside her. Police did not say how she died.
The apartment door was locked from the inside and there was no indication that the apartment had been ransacked. Police said they believe the woman killed her child and then herself.© Japan Today
BurakuminDes
Just heartbreaking. Rest in Peace to the innocent little girl , with her whole life ahead of her - apparently violently killed by the person who was meant to be the most important in her world. I’ll be hugging my girls tonight and thinking of this poor girl.
Northernlife
RIP little angel.
smithinjapan
Another day, another parent/child murder-suicide. This country has problems in this department like the US does with gun massacres. Poor little girl trusted, depended on, and likely loved her mom. The psychopath mother? Nothing but an evil, selfish murderer who is hopefully rotting in hell. Some people are going to deny it, claim eight-year-delayed PND/PPD, and/or blame the husband, but ultimately that is exactly what the horrible woman was.
Bintaro
That must have been horrible for the older sister. RIP and condoleances.
Trapped
I hope this is investigated properly.