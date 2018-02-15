Mother, 8-year-old daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide

The bodies of a 36-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter have been found in their apartment in Saitama City, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the woman’s oldest daughter found the bodies when she woke up at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. She contacted relatives who live next-door and they called police.

When police arrived at the apartment in Minami Ward, they found the 8-year-old girl bleeding from injuries to the upper part of her body. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her mother was lying dead on a futon beside her. Police did not say how she died.

The apartment door was locked from the inside and there was no indication that the apartment had been ransacked. Police said they believe the woman killed her child and then herself.

