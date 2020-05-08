Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Mother accused of drowning 11-month-old daughter in bathtub to undergo psychiatric test

0 Comments
KUSHIRO

Prosecutors in Kushiro, Hokkaido, said Friday that a 33-year-old woman who was arrested in April on suspicion of killing her 11-month-old daughter by drowning her in the bathtub at their apartment will undergo psychiatric tests to determine if she is mentally fit to stand trial.

According to police, Miho Kawaguchi drowned her daughter Kaede sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 23, Sankei Shimbun reported. She called 110 after 5 p.m. Kaede was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Kawaguchi has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she was stressed from child-raising. Her husband was at work during the day.

Local media reported that Kawaguchi had consulted child welfare authorities about anxieties she felt about child-rearing soon after Kaede was born. Child welfare center officials said she had been receiving guidance and that there had been no indication of child abuse.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

The Mummy at Saisho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: April 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 18, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Shouldn’t Go to an Animal Cafe in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

#StayAtHome

Covid-19: Who Is Vulnerable And How To Protect Them

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Video Conference? How To Look Your Best For The Camera

Savvy Tokyo

Kochi

GaijinPot Travel