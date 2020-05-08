Mother accused of drowning 11-month-old daughter in bathtub to undergo psychiatric test

Prosecutors in Kushiro, Hokkaido, said Friday that a 33-year-old woman who was arrested in April on suspicion of killing her 11-month-old daughter by drowning her in the bathtub at their apartment will undergo psychiatric tests to determine if she is mentally fit to stand trial.

According to police, Miho Kawaguchi drowned her daughter Kaede sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 23, Sankei Shimbun reported. She called 110 after 5 p.m. Kaede was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Kawaguchi has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she was stressed from child-raising. Her husband was at work during the day.

Local media reported that Kawaguchi had consulted child welfare authorities about anxieties she felt about child-rearing soon after Kaede was born. Child welfare center officials said she had been receiving guidance and that there had been no indication of child abuse.

