Mother accused of killing 2-month-old daughter by lacing her milk with drugs pleads not guilty

A 24-year-old woman accused of killing her 2-month-old daughter by lacing her milk with hypertension drugs and other medicine in December 2016 pleaded not guilty at the opening session of her trial Monday at the Tokyo District Court.

According to the indictment, Sachika Tabata, who was arrested in July 2017, allegedly added high blood pressure medicine to her daughter Shion’s milk on Dec 29, 2016, at the family’s house in Meguro Ward, Fuji TV reported. Shion died of complications soon after.

The baby was born underweight and was treated at a hospital after her birth until about a week before being taken back to her mother’s house.

The case came to light after an autopsy on Shion’s body showed traces of medicine which matched pills found at Tabata’s home.

At the time of Shion’s death, Tabata was living with her disabled mother who was taking prescribed medication for high blood pressure and diabetes. According to police, Tabata was in control of her mother’s medicines and had access to them.

Prosecutors believe that Tabata was aware of the harm that the medicines could do to her daughter. Tabata has denied putting any medicine in Shion’s milk bottle.

In their opening statement on Monday, prosecutors said the baby’s father was a customer at the hostess club where Tabata worked. The man had no further contact with Tabata and she never wanted to have the baby, prosecutors claimed.

Tabata’s lawyer said there was no direct evidence showing that she put any medicine in the milk and that she had no motive to kill her child, whom she had vaccinated against the flu on the day of the alleged crime.

© Japan Today