Mother admits neglect in death of 5-year-old daughter; feared husband's reprisals

The mother of a 5-year-old girl admitted to parental neglect resulting in the child's death last year in the first court hearing Tuesday of a high-profile abuse case that has prompted Japan to revise laws to better protect children.
Yuri Funato, 27, is suspected of causing her daughter's death from sepsis in March 2018 in Tokyo's Meguro Ward after not feeding her adequately since around late January the same year, resulting in the child developing pneumonia.
She also failed to take her daughter to hospital in late February last year, when the child's condition seriously weakened from being physically abused by her father Yudai Funato, 34, according to the indictment.
Prosecutors said the girl was only given one or two cups of soup a day and was repeatedly assaulted, including being doused with cold water.
"I didn't know my husband had beaten Yua," a weeping Funato told the Tokyo District Court, adding she was "too afraid of reprisals" from Yudai to report anything to the authorities.
The defense team said Funato is responsible for her failure to stop her husband's abuse but said it was difficult for her to stand up to him as she was subjected to his persistent psychological abuse herself and was under his strong control.
During the court session, Presiding Judge Minoru Morishita stopped prosecutors from reading out charges against Funato to make sure she was okay, saying she appeared to be hyperventilating.
Yudai, who was arrested on suspicion of assault against Yua and negligence resulting in her death, is scheduled to go on trial on Oct 1.
The girl weighed about 12 kilograms when she died, far less than the 20-kg average of children of her age. She left notes in which she made desperate pleas for parents to "forgive" her and stop mistreating her.
Yua's death on March 2, 2018, attracted nationwide attention and prompted Japan to enact revised laws in June, banning parents and other guardians from physically punishing children and strengthening the ability of child welfare centers to intervene in abuse cases.
The child had been living in Kagawa Prefecture in western Japan before moving to Tokyo in January 2018 with her mother and younger brother to join the father who had moved there earlier.
She had been taken into the protective custody of a child welfare center in Kagawa twice. Another center in Tokyo tried to check on Yua in February last year, but the mother refused to let its officials see her.
A welfare ministry panel that looked into the matter concluded in a report in October that there had been insufficient liaison between the two centers.© KYODO
Do the hustle
Regardless of her fear of her husband she should not have let the abuse go on. She was also being abused. I know it is a difficult decision, but someone has to take it. The father must be a real monster!
Vince Black
so take the child and run. Lies. Throw the book at her
Luddite
Yes, you did. You lived in a small flat, I assume you bathed, fed, talked to and dressed your child, read the notes she left. The neighbours heard the beatings, and you didn't.
Madden
Please, saying she didn't know the husband was beating the child is a bold-faced lie, she's just trying to blame him for everything despite the fact that she was an accomplice. If she was so concerned you'd think she would have been happy to work with the child welfare center when they visited her instead of refusing them, no doubt knowing the kid would have been taken away once they saw the evidence of abuse!
Terrible woman and I hope that she gets a harsh punishment.
Toasted Heretic
It's always the woman that must be punished, eh?
As with all these tragedies, we never have the full details. But you can guarantee at least one comment that is akin to judge, jury and would-be executioner.
Horrible case. Horrible response.
nakanoguy01
so you missed the parts in her notes that asked you and your pathetic husband to stop mistreating her? what did you think he was doing? giving her love taps?
sorry, but there is not a big enough mitigating factor that lets you off the hook, mom. it is your sole job to protect your child, even in the face of your own death. what parent wouldn't give their own life in order for their child to survive?
Derek Grebe
That picture breaks my heart every time I see it. The notes begging them to love her again, promising not to play, make me weep. That she was left outside in thin pyjamas - on Christmas morning - should have been enough to keep these monsters away from her.
The poor girl died, afraid and alone, in her own home where she should have felt loved and safe.
Yes, the mother and stepfather should be punished severely for the rest of their lives. But also, the child protection services whose failures led to her awful, lonely death need to find whoever was responsible and make sure he never works again.
Toasted Heretic
Yep.
rainyday
The failures of the mom notwithstanding, the real monster here is clearly the father. He should be charged with murder rather than negligence causing death.
SauloJpn
Reading this makes me so sad! I really hope they use all the media attention this crime has brought to encourage couples going thru a similar situation to come out and stop the worst from happening. I know this might be wishful thinking but one can only hope!
Kniknaknokkaer
The court will likely buy into her crap unfortunately.
She left Yua to die basically.
Alex Einz
hang her
Mister X
Both parents are obviously guilty and not fit to raise a child but there is no excuse for a mother not sticking up for her child and letting her die no matter what the circumstances.
There where so many things the mother could have done to protect her child from her monster of a father but she only thought about the repercussions to herself while she should have put her child's interests first.
What an enormous blunders committed by these government institutions leading to this tragedy.
smithinjapan
This woman is even more of a monster than her husband. She allowed it, and she lied about it, and she watched her baby die. She deserves life in prison.
darknuts
When does fear stop being an excuse? We all have a moral responsibility to face our fears and do what's right. She put her own wellbeing ahead of her daughter. She's a coward and deserves no leniency.