Mother arrested after 1-year-old daughter, left in car, dies of heatstroke

Police in Yachiyo, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of parental neglect resulting in death after she left her one-year-old daughter in her car, resulting in the child’s death from heatstroke.
According to police, Yurina Okoshi, a bar employee, left her daughter Mion in her car in the parking lot at their apartment building for about 30 minutes on Thursday morning, Fuji TV reported. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the outside temperature at the time was 31.5 degrees.
Police said Okoshi had gone to a friend’s residence after her work finished at around 7 a.m. on Thursday to pick up Mion and her three-year-old sister. When they arrived home, Okoshi remained in the car and slept for about three hours. Mion was in the front passenger's seat and her sister in the back seat. After waking up at around 10:10 a.m., Okoshi took her oldest daughter into their apartment, and got changed. But she did not come back for Mion until 30 minutes later.
When Okoshi returned to the car, she noticed Mion had lost consciousness and called 119. Mion was taken to a hospital where she later died due to heatstroke, doctors said.
Police said Okoshi told them she left the car air conditioner on, but since her arrest, has remained silent on why she waited 30 minutes to go back to the car to pick up Mion.© Japan Today
9 Comments
Login to comment
John doe
just let the mother sit in hot car for a few hours.
NOMINATION
Every summer unfit/stupid parents are exposed. Rest in peace Mion, wish you were born to someone better.
shogun36
All because the mother didn’t know how to count to two……….so sad.
Thomas Tank
Is it okay to blame the woman this time?
ShinkansenCaboose
Three hour nap? Car running the whole time? Must have been extremely groggy after taking a nap as long as a half night’s sleep. Little kids never take naps that long. But if she shut the car off, temperature will rise super fast.
Some dude
There are some people who just shouldn’t breed, for the sake of the gene pool.
Unfortunately, this usually only becomes clear after something like this happens.
enolagay
Awful human being. Death penalty and no less for this animal
audioboy77
Stupid does not equal evil. She made a terrible mistake, and her guilt and loss will be far worse punishment than the death penalty.
joffy
100% Neglect. Terrible.
Moving forward all new cars should have sensors that can detect people inside and temperature. When it exceeds a certain level the windows and doors should open automatically. Because some people shouldn't have children!