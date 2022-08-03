Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mother arrested after 2 children die of heatstroke when left in car

KANAGAWA

Police in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of parental neglect resulting in death after her two-year-old daughter and one-year-old son died of heatstroke due to being left in a car.

According to police, Reina Nagasawa's children were in the back seat of the car on the afternoon of July 29, Kyodo News reported. At around 4:50 p.m., Nagasawa called 119 and said that her children had lost consciousness for about 30 minutes at Bosai no Oka Park.

The children were taken to hospital where the boy was confirmed dead due to heatstroke. The daughter died on Tuesday, also due to heatstroke.

Police said Nagasawa initially told them that when she arrived in the parking lot, her children were asleep and she didn’t want to wake them. She said she let them sleep while she used her smartphone for awhile, with the car air conditioner off and the windows rolled down.

However, on Tuesday, Nagasawa told police she left the children alone in the car for about an hour while she visited an acquaintance. Then she drove to Bosai no Oka Park.

