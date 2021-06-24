Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother arrested after 2-year-old son confined in closet dies

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of fatally abusing her 2-year-old son by confining him in a closet.

The child was taken to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was resuscitated after losing consciousness, but died on Wednesday. The hospital notified police about a case of possible child abuse.

According to police, Aika Matsubara -- a single mother -- locked her son Reia in the closet for 30 minutes from around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday at their apartment in Kita Ward.

Matsubara’s mother contacted 119 after receiving a call from her daughter saying Reia had “collapsed and was lifeless” on the floor.

Police said Matsubara has admitted shutting the boy in the closet because he wouldn’t listen to her. Police and the local children’s welfare center said they have never received any prior reports of child abuse concerning Reia.

Putting a 2 year old in a closet.... what a nut.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

