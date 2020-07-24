Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mother arrested after death of 3-month-old daughter left alone for 16 hours

TOKYO

A Tokyo woman was arrested Friday following the death of her 3-month-old girl who was allegedly left unattended for about 16 hours at their home in the capital.

Ai Sakamoto, 30, of Taito Ward allegedly left her daughter unattended between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the police.

"I breastfed her," Sakamoto was quoted as saying. She made a 119 emergency call to the fire department, after returning home, saying her daughter was unconscious. Fire departments are in charge of ambulance transport services in Japan.

Sakamoto has admitted to the charge of parental neglect.

The mother and daughter lived alone. The baby girl had no external injuries and died after she was taken to a hospital, the police said.

