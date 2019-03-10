Mother arrested after posting video on Twitter showing 6-year-old son being abused

Police in Kasuga, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abuse after she posted a video on Twitter showing her assaulting her six-year-old son multiple times at their home.

In the two-minute clip, the suspect is shouting abusive language as she repeatedly kicks the child, who is shrieking in pain, on the floor. The attack was filmed around noon on March 5 and posted on Twitter at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, Fuji TV reported.

Police received a call from someone who had seen the video and arrested the woman after confirming her as the Twitter account holder.

The six-year-old boy is the suspect’s youngest son. He did not sustain any serious injuries, police said. He and his elder brother, who is a first-year junior high school student, have been taken into protective custody at a child welfare center.

Police said the woman has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying, “I became irritated because my son lied.” She did not say why she filmed the abuse and posted it on Twitter.

