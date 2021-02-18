Mother arrested for abusing 1-month-old daughter

Police in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old woman for allegedly hitting her one-month-old daughter in the head, rendering her unconscious, at their apartment.

According to police, Reika Suzuki hit her daughter Riana on the head multiple times with her hands from late January to mid-February, Sankei Shimbun reported. The abuse came to light when Suzuki brought Riana to a hospital on Feb 15. Staff reported the case to a child consultation center, which contacted the police the next day.

Doctors said the child suffered a fractured skull and remains unconscious.

Police said Suzuki has admitted to abusing her daughter and quoted her as saying, “I hit her many times due to stress from child-rearing and household chores.”

Suzuki’s husband told police he was unaware that his wife had been beating Riana during the day while he was at work.

