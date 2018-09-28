Mother arrested for abusing 7-month-old son

Police in Osaka have arrested a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of abusing her seven-month-old son. Police said Kazumi Kanke has denied the charge and has refused to discuss the matter.

According to police, at some time between 8.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug 23 in their home, Kanke inflicted a strong blow to her son's head, causing an acute subdural hematoma and bleeding from the eye, Fuji TV reported. Doctors said the boy's life is not at risk, but there is a possibility he will suffer from paralysis in the limbs, which may require lifelong support, as well as severe intellectual impairment.

Kanke, who is unemployed, resides with her son and 45-year-old husband who was at work on the day of the suspected assault. Kanke called 119 after noticing her son was unwell. The hospital contacted a child welfare center about a case of possible abuse and police were notified.

Before her arrest, Kanke stated that the boy fell onto his back while attempting to stand up and denied abusing him.

