Mother arrested for abusing son by stomping on his head

Police in Wakayama have arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of abusing her young son in February last year.

According to police, Yuka Tochino, a certified care worker, is accused of abusing her son, who was then 8, by stomping on his head, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Tochino has denied the charge and quoted her as saying, “I was furious that my son didn’t do his homework, but I never stomped on his head or kicked him.”

The alleged incident occurred on the night of Feb 20, 2018. At the time, Tochino was living with her husband, 8-year-old son, daughter (7) and youngest son (1). Police said Tochino grabbed the boy’s arm, yanked him to the floor and stomped on the back of his head.

The boy suffered internal bleeding around his right eye. The next day, the boy’s elementary school contacted city officials after seeing his bruised eye. The children were taken into protective custody.

