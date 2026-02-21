Mother arrested for allegedly drowning her one-month-old son in bathtub

A 35-year-old Bangladeshi woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her one-month-old son at their home in Tatebayashi City, Gunma Prefecture.

Police said the woman is accused of drowning her son in the bathtub between 7 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. on Friday, Kyodo New reported.

According to police, the woman lives with her husband, who is in his 40s, and their three children, but she was alone with her baby on Friday.

When her husband returned home at around 1 p.m., he found the infant unresponsive and called 119. The baby was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman has admitted to the allegation and quoted her as saying, “I intended to kill him."

Police said the woman has so far given no motive and added that they are questioning her husband about why she might have wanted to kill the baby.

