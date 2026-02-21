 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother arrested for allegedly drowning her one-month-old son in bathtub

0 Comments
GUNMA

A 35-year-old Bangladeshi woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her one-month-old son at their home in Tatebayashi City, Gunma Prefecture.

Police said the woman is accused of drowning her son in the bathtub between 7 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. on Friday, Kyodo New reported.

According to police, the woman lives with her husband, who is in his 40s, and their three children, but she was alone with her baby on Friday.

When her husband returned home at around 1 p.m., he found the infant unresponsive and called 119. The baby was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman has admitted to the allegation and quoted her as saying, “I intended to kill him."

Police said the woman has so far given no motive and added that they are questioning her husband about why she might have wanted to kill the baby.

© Japan Today/Kyodo

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog