Mother arrested for attempted murder of 18-year-old son after injecting him with insulin

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly injected her 18-year-old high school son with insulin while he was sleeping.

According to police, Naomi Adachi attempted to kill her son by injecting him with insulin between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the son woke up and resisted. Adachi's husband called 110 and said that his wife was acting violently.

The son experienced mild hypoglycemia symptoms but his life is not in danger.

Police said Adachi has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying, "I intended to kill him by injecting him with insulin."

© Japan Today