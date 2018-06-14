Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother arrested for attempted murder of 2-year-old son

1 Comment
IBARAKI

Police in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of attempting to murder her two-year-old son at their home.

According to police, Michiko Ichikawa strangled her son at around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. She then called the Tsuchiura Children’s Welfare Center, with whom she had consulted last December about her “child-rearing anxieties,” and told them she had done “something terrible” to her son.

The center called 119. The child was still alive when police arrived. He was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Thursday, police said.

Ichikawa lives with her husband and son. Her husband had left for work prior to the incident.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
special place in hell for her

0 ( +0 / -0 )

