Mother arrested for attempted murder of 8-year-old daughter

Police in Nishihara, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her eight-year-old daughter with a knife.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman, who has not been named, stabbed the child in the neck.

The woman also has a young son and she had not brought him to preschool for several days, so on Friday, preschool and municipal government officials visited the child’s home at around 5:30 p.m. At that point, they saw the daughter bleeding from a wound to the neck and called police.

The girl was taken to hospital where doctors said the stab wound was not deep. The woman’s son was unharmed.

Police said the woman has admitted to stabbing her daughter but has given no motive. They said she is expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

