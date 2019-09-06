Mother arrested for attempting to kill daughters aged 4 and 3

Police in Matsubushi, Saitama Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her two daughters aged 4 and 3.

According to police, the woman, Junna Fukazawa, stabbed the girls at around 7:30 a.m. Friday after her 36-year-old husband had left for work, Fuji TV reported.

Fukazawa’s mother-in-law found the girls bleeding when she came to pick them up to take them to a daycare center, and called 110. The girls suffered stab wounds to the upper part of their bodies but their wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

Fukazawa was quoted by police as saying she hated living and that she couldn’t give the children the kind of life they would wish for.

In May, Fukazawa’s husband had consulted with police that his wife may have been abusing their daughters. Police notified child welfare officials to be on the lookout for any signs of abuse.

