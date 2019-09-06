Mother arrested for attempting to kill daughters aged 4 and 3

Police in Matsubushi, Saitama Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her two daughters aged 4 and 3.
According to police, the woman, Junna Fukazawa, stabbed the girls at around 7:30 a.m. Friday after her 36-year-old husband had left for work, Fuji TV reported.
Fukazawa’s mother-in-law found the girls bleeding when she came to pick them up to take them to a daycare center, and called 110. The girls suffered stab wounds to the upper part of their bodies but their wounds are not life-threatening, police said.
Fukazawa was quoted by police as saying she hated living and that she couldn’t give the children the kind of life they would wish for.
In May, Fukazawa’s husband had consulted with police that his wife may have been abusing their daughters. Police notified child welfare officials to be on the lookout for any signs of abuse.© Japan Today
7 Comments
Login to comment
Laguna
Yeah. Stabbing is kind of a sign of abuse. They might have wanted to be a bit more proactive.
JJ Jetplane
If this is the case, as a father, he should have done more. If you know your wife is abusing your children, you reported her to the police, and nothing was done. You should have taken matters into your own hands and maybe they may not have experienced such a traumatic moment. Also, is it that the police didn’t take him seriously or did they assume he would take care of it? Why didn’t they act sooner?
Daniel Naumoff
Seems more like a complex case of society pressure rather than family issues. The mother might have been feeling worthless and unable to live up to the standards of this age, fearing laughs from her children and other "competitors". It is most regretful such mindset still occurs in these days (in case that is the case). But at least she does not have to worry about being seen as pathetic ever again.