crime

Mother arrested for fatally assaulting 2-year-old son

2 Comments
KANAGAWA

Police in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of fatally abusing her two-year-old son in 2022.

Police said Mei Tashiro, whose occupation is unknown, is accused of beating her son Sora on April 23 last year at their home in Fujisawa, Kyodo News reported. Tashiro called 119 and told paramedics that her son had suddenly become ill.

The child died the following day at the hospital where he was receiving treatment. The hospital reported to police that he had multiple bruises on his body. Police said Tashiro has denied beating her son.

Police also revealed Tuesday that Sora was taken into protective custody at a children’s welfare center immediately following his birth in 2020 because Tashiro was suspected of child neglect due to her refusal to undergo any prenatal checkups. She was allowed to visit him during the next two years.

However, Sora was returned to his mother just three weeks before the alleged fatal abuse occurred. Around that time, Tashiro also canceled a scheduled visit to her home by child welfare authorities to check up on Sora.

However, Sora was returned to his mother just three weeks before the alleged fatal abuse occurred.

Without more details it is impossible to know if this was a justified decision from the children's welfare center, but obviously it resulted in tragedy. Was there anything that could have been done differently? The cancellation of the schedule visit seems to be a huge red flag for the authorities to do something immediately.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Someone has to take responsibility for this. The child welfare agencies are paid a salary to do their job competently. I would not be able to live with myself if my poor judgment led to this.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I wonder if anyone has any regret or feels bad about what happen under... their watch.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

