Mother arrested for fatally assaulting 2-year-old son

Police in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of fatally abusing her two-year-old son in 2022.

Police said Mei Tashiro, whose occupation is unknown, is accused of beating her son Sora on April 23 last year at their home in Fujisawa, Kyodo News reported. Tashiro called 119 and told paramedics that her son had suddenly become ill.

The child died the following day at the hospital where he was receiving treatment. The hospital reported to police that he had multiple bruises on his body. Police said Tashiro has denied beating her son.

Police also revealed Tuesday that Sora was taken into protective custody at a children’s welfare center immediately following his birth in 2020 because Tashiro was suspected of child neglect due to her refusal to undergo any prenatal checkups. She was allowed to visit him during the next two years.

However, Sora was returned to his mother just three weeks before the alleged fatal abuse occurred. Around that time, Tashiro also canceled a scheduled visit to her home by child welfare authorities to check up on Sora.

© Japan Today