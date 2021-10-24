Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother arrested for killing 1-year-old baby by giving her non-essential drug

OSAKA

Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of giving her one-year-old daughter a non-essential drug, allegedly causing her death, while she was hospitalized in Izumi City, Osaka Prefecture, last year. 

The unidentified mother, a part-time worker from Takaishi City, is accused of giving her daughter the drug at Osaka Women’s and Children’s Hospital in May 2020, Fuji TV reported. The child had been hospitalized since February 2020 due to apnea and a low level of oxygen in her blood. 

Police said the mother allegedly forced her daughter to ingest an anti-anxiety medication. The child died soon after and an autopsy revealed that the drug prescribed to the mother for an anxiety disorder was in the child’s system. 

Police said the woman has denied administering the drug to her daughter.

