Mother arrested for leaving 11-year-old son at home for 3 days while she stayed with boyfriend

MIE

Police in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of child neglect after she left her 11-year-old son at their apartment for about three days in mid-October while she stayed with her boyfriend at his apartment.

Police said the woman, whose name has not been released, is accused of leaving her son at home alone from Oct 15 until midnight just after midnight on Oct 17, Kyodo News reported.  

Police said the woman, a part-time employee, began living with the man in mid-September, frequently spending a lot of time away from her son at their apartment.

On the night of Oct 17, one of the woman’s relatives, who lives in another prefecture, contacted the boy to play an online game with him. When he said his mother hadn’t been home for three days, the relative called police and asked them to check on the boy.

Officers from Suzuka Police Station visited the apartment and the boy was placed into protective custody. Police said he was unharmed. The gas in the apartment was turned off and police said the boy told them he had to take a cold bath.

According to police reports, the woman would give her son cups of ramen noodles and 1,500 yen every few days while she stayed at her boyfriend’s place.

Police have also revealed that the woman consulted with a child welfare facility in early September, expressing concern about her inability to look after her son and asking that he be placed in a child welfare center. However, the boy refused to go, so his mother agreed to keep him at home.

