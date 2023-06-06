Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mother arrested for leaving 2-month-old daughter in car to play pachinko

OKAZAKI, Aichi

Police in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old woman on suspicion of parental negligence after she left her two-month-old daughter inside a car while she played pachinko.

According to police, Chika Matsumoto, a company employee, has admitted leaving her daughter in the back seat of her car for an hour from 3 p.m. on Monday while she played pachinko, Kyodo News reported.

A pachinko parlor employee patrolling the parking lot noticed the child inside the car and an announcement was made inside the parlor, asking if anyone had left a baby in their car, while an employee called 110.

Matsumoto identified herself as the mother.

Police said the baby is healthy with no medical problems detected. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the outside temperature at the time was 27.8 degrees but it would have been higher inside the car.

I'm so happy that the baby is in good health. I'm glad they arrested the mother.

