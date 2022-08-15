Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother arrested for leaving 3 children at home while she went drinking

KUSHIRO, Hokkaido

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 21-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of parental neglect after she left her three young children at home while she went out drinking for six hours.

According to police, Emiri Watanabe, a single mother, left her four-year-old daughter, and two sons, aged two and eight months, at home between 2:30 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. Sunday, Kyodo News reported.

A neighbor saw the two oldest children wandering outside crying and called 110. Police arrested Watanabe when she returned home. She was quoted as saying she had gone out drinking with friends and thought the children would be OK because they were asleep when she left.

The children were not harmed, police said.

