Mother arrested for leaving 8-year-old son at home alone for 2 weeks

Police in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of parental neglect after she left her then eight-year-old son alone at their apartment for about two weeks last year.

Police said Rina Akuta, a company employee, told them she was staying at her boyfriend’s home in Ebina from around Oct 27 to Nov 9, Kyodo News reported.

The boy ate cup noodles, pre-packaged foods and whatever else he could find before telling a neighbor on Nov 9 that his mother had failed to come home. Additionally, he said the electricity in their apartment wouldn’t come on. The neighbor immediately contacted the police.

Police said Akuta, who was arrested on Tuesday, has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she was worried about how to deal with her son.

Police said there were no health issues with the boy, now nine, who was placed in protective care at a child consultation center. There was no electricity because Akuta had not paid her bill.

It has also been learned that the boy had been absent from school since last September.

© Japan Today