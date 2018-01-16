Mother arrested for leaving baby son at Tokyo restaurant at midnight

Police have arrested a 43-year-old mother for allegedly leaving her 1-year-old son at a restaurant in Tokyo at midnight, investigators said Tuesday.

Fukure Miyoshi is suspected of abandoning her boy at a restaurant in Roppongi, an entertainment district with many bars, nightclubs and restaurants, shortly before 11 p.m. last Friday.

"I don't need a child. I want to be free and play around," she was quoted by the Metropolitan Police Department as saying during questioning on a voluntary basis.

The boy was found alone and crying in a street near the restaurant at around 11:30 p.m. while his mother was said to be drunk in a street and apart from him.

The outside temperature was 1.8 C at the time when he was found.

© KYODO