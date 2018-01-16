Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother arrested for leaving baby son at Tokyo restaurant at midnight

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police have arrested a 43-year-old mother for allegedly leaving her 1-year-old son at a restaurant in Tokyo at midnight, investigators said Tuesday.

Fukure Miyoshi is suspected of abandoning her boy at a restaurant in Roppongi, an entertainment district with many bars, nightclubs and restaurants, shortly before 11 p.m. last Friday.

"I don't need a child. I want to be free and play around," she was quoted by the Metropolitan Police Department as saying during questioning on a voluntary basis.

The boy was found alone and crying in a street near the restaurant at around 11:30 p.m. while his mother was said to be drunk in a street and apart from him.

The outside temperature was 1.8 C at the time when he was found.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

1 Comment
Login to comment

Police have arrested a 43-year-old mother for allegedly leaving her 1-year-old son at a restaurant...

The boy was found alone and crying in a street near the restaurant at around 11:30 p.m...

So, somebody in the restaurant dumped him out on the street? WTF?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

A Guide To the Best ‘Lost in Translation’ Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Hagi

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sawara: A Step Back In Time To An Elegant Old Edo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Health & Beauty

3 Common Japanese Health Practices (That Aren’t Hard To Follow)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Nature

Bijin Bayashi Forest

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE