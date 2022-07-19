Mother arrested for leaving children at home alone for 10 hours while she played pachinko

Police in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 27-year-old woman on charges of parental neglect after she left her two young children at home alone for over 10 hours while she played pachinko.

According to police, Saki Shirahama, a self-professed bar worker, left her two children, who are under the age of 10, at home from 8 a.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. The front door was not locked, police said. A neighbor contacted the police after noticing that the children were alone without their mother.

Shirahama returned hime at 6:20 p.m. The children were not ill or harmed in any way, police said.

Police are questioning Shirahama about whether she has left the children at home alone before.

