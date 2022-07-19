Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mother arrested for leaving children at home alone for 10 hours while she played pachinko

3 Comments
ASAHIKAWA, Hokkaido

Police in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 27-year-old woman on charges of parental neglect after she left her two young children at home alone for over 10 hours while she played pachinko.

According to police, Saki Shirahama, a self-professed bar worker, left her two children, who are under the age of 10, at home from 8 a.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. The front door was not locked, police said. A neighbor contacted the police after noticing that the children were alone without their mother.

Shirahama returned hime at 6:20 p.m. The children were not ill or harmed in any way, police said.

Police are questioning Shirahama about whether she has left the children at home alone before.

Model citizen….Not! Yet these troglodytes are allowed to breed like rabbits…

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Nosy neighbour.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

I think it should read: Shirahama returned home…

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Nosy neighbour.

So just turn a blind eye to a deadbeat neighbour who leaves her little kids to fend for themselves for 10 hours? No. That's not what good folk do.

Full respect to the neighbor who clearly was concerned about the welfare of these little kids. Guaranteed this wasn't the first time the dropkick woman has done this.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

