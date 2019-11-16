Mother arrested for murder after 4-month-old son dies in attempted double suicide leap

Police in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after she jumped from a multi-level car park with her four-month-old son in her arms in August. The infant died in the fall, while the mother, Masae Sekiya, was injured.

Police waited until Sekiya recovered from her injuries before arresting her on Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Sekiya, a retail store manager, was quoted by police as saying, "I was planning on dying together with my son."

The incident occurred at around 10:05 a.m. on Aug 30. Sekiya, holding her son Yuma, jumped from the fifth floor of a shopping complex's multi-level car park in Mito City. Yuma died after fracturing his skull in the fall. Sekiya suffered a pelvic fracture.

© Japan Today