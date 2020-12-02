Mother arrested for murder after suffocating 15-day-old son

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old mother on suspicion of killing her 15-day-old son.

Hiromi Koyama is suspected of killing her son, Kaito, at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Fuji TV reported. Police believe Koyama suffocated the baby by covering his mouth in the second-floor living room of their home.

At the time, Koyama’s husband was out of town for business. However, Koyama’s mother-in-law had been helping with childcare and staying with her since Nov 29. At 5:20 a.m., her mother-in-law noticed that Kaito was unconscious and called 119.

Police said that Koyama has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying, “I was distressed at the thought of raising a child.”

© Japan Today