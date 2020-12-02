Mother arrested for murder after suffocating 15-day-old son

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old mother on suspicion of killing her 15-day-old son.
Hiromi Koyama is suspected of killing her son, Kaito, at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Fuji TV reported. Police believe Koyama suffocated the baby by covering his mouth in the second-floor living room of their home.
At the time, Koyama’s husband was out of town for business. However, Koyama’s mother-in-law had been helping with childcare and staying with her since Nov 29. At 5:20 a.m., her mother-in-law noticed that Kaito was unconscious and called 119.
Police said that Koyama has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying, “I was distressed at the thought of raising a child.”© Japan Today
Jonathan Prin
So when you are distressed, does one murder a person rather than just to call for help ?
I know in Japan the fact to ask for help is seen mentally as a total failure.
This perception must change and love shall prevail.
RIP.
Sven Asai
I disagree, Jonathan. There are most areas and populations , let’s say all the third and fourth world countries, where there is also no help and nobody to ask for help and they have many more newborn children, sick, starving, without future... They care about them despite that and don’t kill them in masses because of “distressed to raise a child”.
dmhondz
Very sad. This is the third article today about family murder or suicide.
Hope people with mental problems gets the help they need.