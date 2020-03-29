Mother arrested for trying to kill 16-year-old son by setting fire to house

Police in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of arson and attempted murder after she set fire to her house in order to kill her 16-year-old son.

According to police, flames were seen coming from the family home at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Fuji TV reported. The suspect, Junko Yamabe, lives in the wooden house with her 47-year-old husband, 18-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son.

Police said all the family members got out of the house before the fire destroyed the second floor. The daughter called 119 to report the fire and 10 fire trucks were mobilized.

Yamabe’s husband and daughter suffered no injuries, while her son suffered burns to his arms, police said.

Police said Yamabe has admitted starting the fire by setting fire to some clothing and quoted her as saying she wanted to kill her son but gave no motive.

